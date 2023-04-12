Stewart Florsheim: Choosing the End-of-Life Option

I visited Billy several days before he took the medication so we could get to know each other. I made sure he knew that at any point in time, he could change his mind. On the day of his death, I facilitated a tearful Face Time call between Billy and his brother, and then he took the medication. We chatted for a few minutes about his favorite books, and then he fell into a deep sleep. He passed away within an hour.

California is one of only 10 states that supports medical aid in dying. The act has rigorous guidelines, but it appears that many Californians who would qualify and want to use it, don’t know about it. The law went into effect in 2016 and, by the end of 2021, less than a quarter of 1% of deaths in California resulted from using it that year.

Going through the process with Billy confirmed, for me, that I would choose a similar path if I were in his situation. It also made me realize—again–how fortunate we are to have the End of Life Option Act. It empowers us to talk about the deaths we want with our loved ones and doctors, including the full range of options we have. That way, we can try to plan for the peaceful, dignified death we want.

With a Perspective, I’m Stewart Florsheim.

Stewart Florsheim is a writer and content strategist living in the East Bay.