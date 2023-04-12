Stewart Florsheim: Choosing the End-of-Life Option

Stewart Florsheim supports a man in his last days and witnesses first hand what California’s End of Life Option Act offers.
About a year ago, I joined the board of a nonprofit that helps Californians make end-of-life decisions, including the option to use medical aid in dying. I took the volunteer training so I could help with phone triage and, if needed, support clients on the day they choose to take the medication.
A few months later, we got a call from the brother of a man who was terminally ill. Billy (the name I will give the man) was already approved to take the medication. He had cancer with metastases to his bones and was in severe pain. His brother lives on the East Coast and wanted one of our volunteers to support him on his day of death, or he would otherwise be alone. We also spoke to Billy to confirm the request, and he was grateful for our support.