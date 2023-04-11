Mac Clayton: The Good Editor

Mark Trautwein is retiring as editor of Perspectives after 24 years, and Mac Clayton looks back on what it was like to work together.

If you’re listening to this, you might be a devoted listener to the Perspectives essays that appear for two minutes twice a day, every day. Or you might have just tuned in on your commute and happened to hear this. Either way, you’ve likely been touched by what you’ve heard.

Stimulated, almost always. Made happy, often. Annoyed, occasionally, if you disagreed with the sentiment expressed. But unfailingly moved.

For that journey, in no small part you have Mark Trautwein to thank.

I started submitting Perspectives pieces more than ten years ago and have recorded on average a couple a year. Every one of them was made better by Mark. At various times he has gently, and sometimes not so gently, insisted I check my privilege or my political bias. Many times he has seen better than I what I was getting at and patiently helped me say it as well as I could.