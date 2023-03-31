Erik Olvera: Honoring Cesar Chavez

Today honors Cesar Chavez, but to Erik Olvera, his family and friends, every day is a day to honor the farmworker hero.

My grandparents sat silently as they watched Spanish-language news as a man — who was both a farmworker and hero — stood up for them, their children and their friends, who had spent most of their lives zigzagging across the country picking crops for others’ tables.

I remember sitting on their Central California living room floor, watching César Chávez announce the start of another campaign to protect farm laborers — this time to raise visibility about dangerous pesticides toxic to humans.

It was the early 1980s, and my grandparents — who came to the country from Mexico — had worked alongside César in California’s fields decades earlier and respected him for doing what others hadn’t.

Before César, few were courageous enough to stand up for farmworkers, raising visibility about working conditions and better wages for the laborers who are the backbone of the nation’s trillion-dollar agricultural industry.