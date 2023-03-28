Si Yan: The Significance of Hark Work

Many hard-working families are just one illness or bad break away from poverty. When it happened to high schooler Si Yan, he stepped up and learned the value of selflessness along the way.

For over 14 years, my father was our family’s only source of income, working low-wage as a printer, while my mother gave up work to care for our family. Although we were poor, we were content with our lives, and were hopeful that our quality of life would one day improve. However, when the news of my father’s hospitalization of liver failure struck during my freshman year, all feelings of hope disappeared in an instant.

Fortunately, he recovered, but his deteriorated health had forced him to retire. Unable to work, he began beating himself up for no longer being able to support his family and not waiting until I graduated to retire. Without a source of income, my mother began endlessly searching for a job, only to no avail.

For two months, I watched the optimism my family once had slowly fade away. I couldn’t bear witness to the effects mental and economic strain had on my family any longer. If I wanted to improve my family’s quality of life, I would have to devote myself to doing so. I began working to earn straight A’s and taking AP courses, valuing the education my parents sacrificed a great deal to give me.

To help lessen the responsibilities of my parents at home, I learned to cook, clean, do laundry, and fix various home appliances. To provide wages for the family, I worked as a babysitter and took part in paid internships. Additionally, I began going to the food bank to help save money on food expenses. Although others made fun of me for it, I viewed it as an opportunity to support my family rather than something to be embarrassed about.