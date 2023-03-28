Si Yan: The Significance of Hard Work

Fortunately, he recovered, but his deteriorated health had forced him to retire. Unable to work, he began beating himself up for no longer being able to support his family and not waiting until I graduated to retire. Without a source of income, my mother began endlessly searching for a job, only to no avail.

For two months, I watched the optimism my family once had slowly fade away. I couldn’t bear witness to the effects mental and economic strain had on my family any longer. If I wanted to improve my family’s quality of life, I would have to devote myself to doing so. I began working to earn straight A’s and taking AP courses, valuing the education my parents sacrificed a great deal to give me.

To help lessen the responsibilities of my parents at home, I learned to cook, clean, do laundry, and fix various home appliances. To provide wages for the family, I worked as a babysitter and took part in paid internships. Additionally, I began going to the food bank to help save money on food expenses. Although others made fun of me for it, I viewed it as an opportunity to support my family rather than something to be embarrassed about.

I did everything I could to ease the burdens my parents bore to support and raise me. Growing up in a working-class family, nothing ever came by just idling around. Through my parents, I learned the significance of hard work and have become an individual who helps others unconditionally. My diligence and selfless character are insurance that me and my family will one day have a better life.

With a Perspective, I’m Si Yan.

Si Yan is a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco