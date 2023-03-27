CJ Hirschfeld: Dad's Typewriter

But in his unrelenting quest to get an Oscar and fame, he failed to appreciate all that he already had, and he never cultivated close friends.

At age 90, he moved to the East Bay, where he could be closer to his kids and grandkids, where he passed away at 97, still trying to get his film made.

I kept and displayed the vintage typewriter for over a decade, but recent downsizing caused me to reconsider.

I listed it on Facebook’s Buy Nothing, a not-for-profit karmic platform in which you can gift, or ask for something from your neighbors nearby. No money is exchanged, and it’s usually a porch pickup. People gift everything from baby clothes to plants, from furniture to waffle makers. The receivers are always extremely appreciative. And it’s nice to “meet” your neighbors, even if it’s just through Messenger.

Sixteen of my neighbors indicated their desire for the typewriter.

One person’s note particularly resonated with me. She wanted the typewriter for her upcoming wedding—she and her partner met at a library, and would incorporate it into their literary theme. She wrote that she’d love to honor the typewriter, and would then gift it to another after her big day.

I couldn’t say no. Just to think that this glaring symbol of failure to my father could get a karmic do-over and be part of a joyous occasion, and then be passed along to another grateful person made me very happy.

Buy Nothing says that “our true wealth is the connections forged between neighbors.”

I’m sad that my dad never realized that, but I’m glad that I do.

With a Perspective, this is C.J. Hirschfield.

C.J. Hirschfield is an Oakland writer.