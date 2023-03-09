Jiya Gupta: Holi

Y-R Media’s Jiya Gupta] is one of millions of Hindus who celebrate Holi, the annual Festival of Colors, in March. This year’s celebration is extra special for her.

Every full moon of Phalgun, the 12th month of the Hindu calendar, I celebrate along with many Indians around the world by throwing colored powder, dancing and shouting, “Happy Holi!”

As a child, I didn’t understand why Holi was celebrated. Why would people throw colored powder on each other? I was so annoyed by strangers rubbing color into my hair and cheeks. And the worst part of all would be the frustrating process of scrubbing the color off after the celebration. The only reason I participated in Holi was because I was tagging along with my parents.

But in eighth grade, this all changed. I decided to bring along a few friends, who completely changed my perspective. Celebrating alongside people my age made me feel like less of an outsider. Their mischievous glances and radiant positivity never failed to plaster a warm smile on my face.

Since then, Holi became an outlet to let loose and have fun with my friends and family. I realized the celebration wasn’t about the colors or the dancing. It’s about being in community with each other. People get these silly smiles on their faces while chasing each other with powder. Everyone’s jumping and dancing to loud music. And the air is filled with sounds of hearty laughter. It’s these moments of joy that I look back on fondly.