Perspectives

Sara Alexander: A Hummgbird's Tale

Sara Alexander
Just outside her window, Sara Alexander observes an avian tale of life and death unfold.

A week ago Thursday, something caught my eye: a tiny bird, half the size of my thumb, circling the Laurel tree outside my window.  I stepped out for a closer look and she chittered at me loudly, until I - who am about 20,000 times bigger than she – retreated inside.  In a few days it became clear that she was gathering spider silk and I felt my heart sink.  I cannot bear a repeat of last year’s show.

When the hummingbird of 2022 arrived, it took me a while to understand that she was weaving a nest right outside.  I spent every free minute at the window, mesmerized by the unfolding show, high as a junkie.  While the tree sprouted short stalks of yellow buds, Mama Bird sat on two tiny eggs, through rain and cold, and crazy winds.  After a few weeks she left her nest and I panicked; but she returned to feed nectar and bugs to invisible progeny.  I started to make out tiny dark beaks, then scraggly heads with oversized eyes, and soon two beautiful, full-blown baby birds. I counted the days until fledging.

Purely by chance, I caught Hummer Mom chasing off some large birds, and two fat grey squirrels.  I felt sick at heart, unable to help. That evening I couldn’t see hummers through the twilight and morning confirmed the nest was empty.  I was outside, sobbing like a child, when Mama showed up and circled the crime scene. Then flew gently towards me, hovered near my face, and was gone.

I had been preparing for some fabulous Hollywood Ending.  But I got a brutal reminder of nature’s cycle of life and death.

I really don’t want to go through this a second time, but I can’t stay away from the window.  I am already hooked on Season 2; in which a new, pint-size hummer, builds the world’s tiniest nest.  Front row seats!  Here we go again!  Good Luck to us all.

With a Perspective, this is Sara Alexander.

Sara Alexander is a marriage and family therapist. She lives in San Francisco and Graton.