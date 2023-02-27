KQED is a proud member of
Perspectives

Jamareion Adrow: Gun Violence

Jamareion Adrow
Reading about gun violence elsewhere is one thing. To live with the routine reality of gunshots in your own life is another. Jamareion Adrow has this Perspective.

Hello to whoever is listening to this right now, my name is Jamareion, I am a 17-year-old African American male and I have one question for everyone: When is gun violence going to stop?

I live in a neighborhood that’s not the friendliest. There’s always gun violence around me, whether it’s in the streets or in my apartment building. It makes me scared. I should be able to feel comfortable at home, not live in fear.

There have been so many shootings and people dying over money or metal, it's a shame. Don't believe me? Pnb Rock, a well-known musician who inspires me and other young people was robbed, shot and killed in LA on September 12th of this year. Why? For the metal around his neck. It makes me wonder if we can even go out to eat in peace or post our whereabouts online without being tracked.

Being famous means you'll always have a target on your back – but It’s something that I worry about too even when I’m just going to and from school.

One time I was walking through my neighborhood when I heard a car screech around the corner and let off shots. For a split second, I froze and felt my heart drop before I realized what was happening. This was near a park, so when I saw a parent grab their child and run, I turned around and ran home too. You never think that would happen to you until it does. Gun violence can affect anybody, doesn’t matter who you are or where you live.

From drive-bys in my city, musicians who inspire us being lost over money and metal, to innocent people getting shot while grocery shopping. I've seen too much and that’s why I’m speaking out. I think we all need to use our voices to stop this violence.

I feel like gun violence gets overlooked because of how common it’s become. It’s like no one will do anything about it until it happens to them. Anyone can have a gun nowadays, doesn't matter if you're 12 or 23. We need to take action because it's happening every day and it's getting worse. By the time something gets done, it may be too late. Hopefully you won’t wait until it happens to you. I thank you for listening.

With a Perspective, I’m Jamareion Adrow.

Jamareion Adrow attends Independence High School in San Francisco. His piece was produced with free curriculum from KQED’s Perspectives Youth Media Challenge.