Jamareion Adrow: Gun Violence

Reading about gun violence elsewhere is one thing. To live with the routine reality of gunshots in your own life is another. Jamareion Adrow has this Perspective.

Hello to whoever is listening to this right now, my name is Jamareion, I am a 17-year-old African American male and I have one question for everyone: When is gun violence going to stop?

I live in a neighborhood that’s not the friendliest. There’s always gun violence around me, whether it’s in the streets or in my apartment building. It makes me scared. I should be able to feel comfortable at home, not live in fear.

There have been so many shootings and people dying over money or metal, it's a shame. Don't believe me? Pnb Rock, a well-known musician who inspires me and other young people was robbed, shot and killed in LA on September 12th of this year. Why? For the metal around his neck. It makes me wonder if we can even go out to eat in peace or post our whereabouts online without being tracked.

Being famous means you'll always have a target on your back – but It’s something that I worry about too even when I’m just going to and from school.