Evan Ho: Small Town Life

The common thread of the pictures spanning over 35 years is the contentment visible on the faces. The boys and girls stand and sit in well-arranged formations, looking straight into the camera, appearing happy about belonging to a team or simply being with friends.

Such a wall display at a local restaurant is a symbol of a tight-knit community in a small suburban town. There are no pictures of big shots like Bill Clinton or the Governator posing with an owner of an establishment. Those are to be found under bright lights in glamourous city restaurants. Instead, proudly featured in this humble spot is the lifeblood of the town – children who grow up in the community and fill parents with a collective sense of purpose.

In towns like this, many leave when they become young men and women to explore the wider world for adventure, personal growth, and self-discovery. But more than a few return to the small-town charms and traditions. Little League baseball, Friday night football, theater productions, local artist shows are all part of small-town life. Perhaps there is no greater expression of suburban unity—the coming together of town residents of all ages—than a Fourth of July parade, preceded by a 5K fun run with dogs and a pancake breakfast at the recreation center.

More than a few also return to build their own nest to raise the next generation in their beloved hometown to add to its continuity and cohesion. It’s even quite possible that at this pizza place these adults can spot pictures of their younger selves with their childhood teammates.

The restaurant is running out of wall space. There are more smiling faces to come. The celebration of community – that’s the endearing, enduring spirit of small-town life.

Evan Ho works at the UC, Berkeley Haas School of Business.