Callen Bronson: Keeping Wild Animals Wild

After his sister was attacked by a coyote, Callen Bronson looked into how to keep wild animals wild, and people safe.

It has been about two years and my little sister is still traumatized. About two years ago, she was taking a walk mid-morning next to my mother in our suburban neighborhood when a coyote viciously ran from behind and attacked her. I will never forget her or my mother’s screams when they came back to the house after the attack or the sirens of the ambulance and fire trucks. I will never forget her leaving for the hospital.

And since that incident, I often think about what it means to live in the Bay Area, a wonderful intersection of natural beauty with our mountains and hills, and human development. A place where wildlife and humans coexist. And since we coexist, what is our responsibility to keep wild animals wild and coexisting peacefully so what happened to my sister does not happen to others.

The months before my sister’s attack, local news stories showed a woman feeding a coyote outside a nearby Starbucks. I will never know if that was the same coyote that attacked my sister but feeding wild animals will absolutely not keep them wild. Feeding wild animals makes animals accustomed to people, causing them to no longer fear people and in turn act aggressively. It could also lead to public health problems due to disease transmission.