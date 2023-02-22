KQED is a proud member of
Perspectives

Callen Bronson: Keeping Wild Animals Wild

Callen Bronson
After his sister was attacked by a coyote, Callen Bronson looked into how to keep wild animals wild, and people safe.

It has been about two years and my little sister is still traumatized.  About two years ago, she was taking a walk mid-morning next to my mother in our suburban neighborhood when a coyote viciously ran from behind and attacked her. I will never forget her or my mother’s screams when they came back to the house after the attack or the sirens of the ambulance and fire trucks. I will never forget her leaving for the hospital.

And since that incident, I often think about what it means to live in the Bay Area, a wonderful intersection of natural beauty with our mountains and hills, and human development. A place where wildlife and humans coexist. And since we coexist, what is our responsibility to keep wild animals wild and coexisting peacefully so what happened to my sister does not happen to others.

The months before my sister’s attack, local news stories showed a woman feeding a coyote outside a nearby Starbucks. I will never know if that was the same coyote that attacked my sister but feeding wild animals will absolutely not keep them wild. Feeding wild animals makes animals accustomed to people, causing them to no longer fear people and in turn act aggressively. It could also lead to public health problems due to disease transmission.

 

I have also since learned that people can take simple steps such as making sure garbage containers are fully closed, bringing inside at night pet food and water containers, and picking up fallen fruit from fruit trees to help keep wild animals wild. When wild animals have access to human or pet food, they in turn become less fearful of humans and more aggressive.

And, if someone does encounter a coyote or other wild animal, they should know what to do. Yell, scream, act big and scare that animal away. Wild animals should be made scared of humans. This too helps keep them wild.

We live in a special place.  And with this privilege comes responsibility. The responsibility to act thoughtfully in a way that keeps wild animals wild. The repercussions of not doing so are too dangerous.

So, I hope everyone takes these simple steps and more to make sure wild animals stay wild so one else experiences my little sister’s trauma.

With a Perspective, this is Callen Bronson.

 

Callen Bronson is a high school junior living in the East Bay. 