Marilyn Englander: Asymetric Development

Last holiday a card arrived from the family of a boy I’d tutored in middle school. He was slow, timid, though a very hard worker. I’d secretly despaired that he’d ever succeed in academics, but the card proved me 100% wrong. He’d caught his stride and now was all A’s at a rigorous university.

I’d known that boy for a moment in time and made the error of judging his potential from that. The 4-year-old’s parents were doing the same. Teaching, I’ve had to learn over and over that human development doesn’t follow a predictable trajectory. Even more true, hard work triumphs over potential every time. The turtles can become hares, and often do. The reverse is also true.

My student Rick cried every time he had to speak in front of the class. Then, after weeks of dogged practice every day, he took the gold at the speech tournament. Milt couldn’t run half a block in September, but he put his head down and scuffled along in P.E. class, ending the year with the award for Most Improved. The plodding girl who labored through five drafts for every essay became an outstanding writer.

But the converse also proved true. Dan was loudly celebrated for his giftedness in every subject. Sure of his genius, he squandered hours playing games and couldn’t finish college. Math prodigy Jim had no idea how someone works step-by-step to learn something hard, so he flunked history class.

The greatest gift an adult can offer a child is praise for hard work.

Honest sweat will carry the day.

With a Perspective, this is Marilyn Englander.

Marilyn Englander is a North Bay educator.