Nina Thompson: Sleep Deprivation in High School

Some high school students keep up with schoolwork by cutting back on sleep. Y-R Media’s Nina Thompson says it’s a vicious cycle she can’t avoid if she wants to get into her dream school.

Some days, no matter what I do, I can’t stay awake in class. After a long night of studying, the next day, my head feels heavy. And even though I want to stay engaged, my body is fighting to sleep. Every once and a while, a noise will be loud enough to force me awake — but this doesn’t last.

Despite my sincere efforts to participate and learn in these moments, I usually walk out of the classroom with little to no memory of what we discussed.

The consequences of this go beyond the struggle in the classroom. Because I need to keep up with the content, missing an hour of class means making up that hour at home. But this, on top of homework, only makes me stay up even later.

It’s a vicious cycle for a lot of students like me. And while it’s true that some teenagers stay up late on their phones or watching TV at night, that isn’t always the whole story. Some nights, I’m up past midnight just trying to stay on top of schoolwork. But other times, I need time to wind down after a long and exhausting day.