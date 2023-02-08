AI chatbot ChatGPT’s ability to read and write like a person is disrupting the future of education. Some praise its potential to promote learning. Others see just another tool for cheating. Tom Moriarty has this satirical Perspective.

Tom from TomTech here. Back to tell you about TomTools for Education, the world’s first all-knowing, all-seeing suite of AI-enhanced apps from TomTech.

Kids: Are you tired of writing your own papers for school? Tired of explaining yet again that the earth revolves around the sun and Jane Austen is the best writer ever?

Why not try TomChat, the latest and greatest text generating app that writes papers that sound just like you? Simply type in a topic, the number of pages you need, and a couple of key words – words that only you would use, like “dude,” or “gnarly-liscous” – and press Enter. In under a minute, you’ll receive a fully polished paper that sounds remarkably like the one you would have written, if only you cared about your education.

Teachers: Are you tired of reading papers that sound suspiciously like your students suddenly care about your class?