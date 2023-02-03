Richard Swerdlow: Saving For Retirement

Financial experts set a high bar for saving enough to retire comfortably, but Richard Swerdlow says its wildly out-of-reach for the average wage-earner.

Will your retirement plan be ready when you are?

If you're cringing listening to that, you've probably come across that kind of guilt-tripping in ads for retirement planning products.

I just retired at age 65. And I'm not alone. About 10,000 American reach retirement age every day.

And most don't save enough for retirement, with only about one in three reporting they’ve put aside enough to last through retirement. And more than a third say they're not saving for retirement at all.