Mark Morodomi: Peanut Duck

When a popular Chinese restaurant in Oakland closed recently, Mark Morodomi is left with warm memories of family and a dish rarely served anymore.

When I heard that the Golden Peacock restaurant in Oakland had permanently closed in December, I knew this was also the end of my Peanut Duck.

After 50 years, the owner of the restaurant, Lily Leung, was finally retiring. I can remember when the restaurant first opened. Back then, Sunday dinner meant mom, dad and us kids piling into the Ford LTD and taking Highway 24 from Walnut Creek through the Caldecott Tunnel to Oakland Chinatown. I thought that this was “real” Chinese food: pork chow mein, shrimp with lobster sauce, and what we called Peanut Duck.

Peanut Duck is steamed, pressed duck meat, deep fried, then cut into small squares. Its drizzled with sweet and sour sauce and sprinkled with crushed peanuts. It takes several days to prepare.

Returning to Oakland after college, graduate school, and a far-flung legal career, I searched for the Peanut Duck of my childhood. My telephone calls to other restaurants were answered with “We haven’t served that dish in 20 years!” Lily Leung’s response was, “How many orders would you like?”