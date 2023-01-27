Baldeep Singh: Vaccine Skepticism

Dr. Baldeep Singh says the health care community needs to do more to combat vaccine skepticism.

What is the effect of this global change? In 2021, 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose resulting in nine million cases and 128,000 deaths from measles worldwide, meaning that now measles poses an imminent threat to every region of the world. By trusting social media influencers who push misinformation over the advice of pediatricians and public health experts, many parents have left their children vulnerable to avoidable illness and possible death.

So, what to do? The wider health care community needs to take both individual and systemic approaches to this problem. In health care settings, we need to explain clearly about side effects versus the consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases. This can help to build trust. At the same time, we need to reassure patients and parents that the vaccine safety system is robust. Also, by providing scientific facts, our citizens can join the public health community to combat misinformation and promote policy that encourages people to opt in for all our children. Consider California’s lead in closing nonmedical exemptions for vaccines in schools, for example.

After some discussion with Julia, she agreed to some vaccines, but not all. Given this partial victory, I felt encouraged and hopeful that with time the healthcare community, along with the support of a well-informed public, can contribute to reversing the tide of vaccine hesitancy. Our global health depends on it.

With a Perspective, this is Dr. Baldeep Singh.