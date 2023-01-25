Patricia Calfee Picache: Never Bet Against San Francisco

Cities aren’t perfect, and while I was still in high school, during the 1990s, I witnessed drug overdoses and young boys walking Polk Street at dusk. My brother was carjacked on Stanyon Street, and Mayor Willie Brown raged against panhandlers. But then came our second Gold Rush, and the good life ran for more than two decades. And here we are again.

Nowadays, with my own children in elementary school, I am politely quizzed by friends who have packed up and left San Francisco for nirvana in another time zone. They want to know when our family of five will join them.

“No,” I tell them. “We are not leaving San Francisco. And, yes, I do want my children to be raised here.”

This decision is based on more than just roots and nostalgia. Every day in San Francisco there is the opportunity to grow our lives: after-school visits to world-class museum exhibits or running with the dogs on rambling Ocean Beach. Heart-pounding violin concertos or baseball games to cheer the soul. All this plus a mixed up, pushed together, off-beat culture that refuses to be told what to do?! Yes, please.

San Francisco is bigger than this moment, bigger than the aftermath of Covid, and bigger than an economic downturn. Our city has real storms to weather but ask anybody who’s been here long enough to know and they’ll tell you: You never bet against San Francisco.

With a Perspective, I’m Patricia Calfee Picache.

Patricia Calfee Picache is a trustee of the Grace Cathedral and lives in San Francisco with her husband and three children.