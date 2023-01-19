Vanessa Hua: Shedding Hair for the New Year

Vanessa Hua and her hair stylist face some decisions rooted in Lunar New Year tradition.

The other day, the hair stylist urged me to cut off four or five inches, but I refused. “Just a trim!” I insisted.

I felt strange staring at myself in the mirror and at the hair that cascaded to my waist. It was the first time in three years that I’d gotten my hair cut—something I used to do every few months, and always in the weeks before Lunar New Year.

The pandemic interrupted traditions for me and millions around the world who celebrate the holiday.

I skipped the haircut in 2021, along with my twin sons. Even as salons and barber shops reopened, we held out—maybe out of laziness, a low-maintenance style to the extreme. It also gave us a perverse sense of pride, a tangible goal we progressed toward, millimeter by millimeter. One son vowed to wait until children his age became eligible for the vaccine. That didn’t happen until later that year.