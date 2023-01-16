Tom Epstein: Bad Sports

Two local pro sports franchises are at odds with the communities that host them, and Tom Epstein says they both need to be better sports.

As we enter 2023, I’m hoping that two of the Bay Area’s sports franchises have made New Year’s resolutions. For the Oakland A’s, stop being greedy. For the 49ers, stop trying to buy elected officials.

The A’s billionaire owner John Fisher has sought to bleed Oakland dry with excessive subsidies for a huge real estate development surrounding a new stadium.

To build the stadium near a busy port without mass transit access, the A’s demanded the city make more than half a billion dollars of infrastructure improvements financed by local taxes. Federal and state officials have pledged $320 million more.

If they don’t get what they want, the A’s have threatened to move the club to Las Vegas.

These ultimatums place Oakland politicians in a bind. They desperately want the A’s to stay for economic and community pride reasons. Yet they also recognize that a taxpayer bailout to enrich a stingy, reclusive billionaire would be wildly unpopular.