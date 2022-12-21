Richard Chow: Showing Up

Richard Chow learned at an early age that simply showing up was the main ingredient of success. But a tough medical diagnosis has challenged that idea.
As a teenager, the last thing I wanted to do was get up at 5 a.m. every morning. But I did, without fail. I needed to deliver the daily newspaper before my customers had their first sip of coffee.
In my college years, after a lackluster start, I reversed course and started showing up for classes. This initiated an intellectual curiosity that remains with me today.
Maybe, there was some validity to the notion that the secret to success is showing up.
By graduate school, my aspirations drove me to show up, even if it meant navigating through a blizzard to attend a lecture that instead became a chance meeting with the guest speaker, Malcolm Baldridge. The revered U.S. secretary of commerce was curious to meet the only other person foolish enough to brave the conditions.