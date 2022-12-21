Richard Chow: Showing Up

Over the years — my daughters’ soccer games, meetings in the Indonesian jungles — I’ve shown up. It is ingrained in me.

Parkinson’s is a peculiar disease, one that I was diagnosed with eight years ago. It is the anthesis of showing up. Initiating movement is hard. Apathy, along with anxiety, is common. The world shrinks — isolation more pronounced.

My progression confirms this. Getting out of bed requires a herculean effort. Simply walking hurts. Not showing up is becoming the default option.

The pandemic only compounded my challenges.

I have had to reconsider this notion of showing up. Can showing up serve a different, but nevertheless, central role in how I contend with Parkinson’s?

Maybe, showing up is less about being aspirational for myself and more about supporting others on their journey, providing guidance and even inspiration as they find a path forward. Maybe, it is more about being in the moment — saying yes to a dinner with a friend, a hike, an excursion. Maybe, I need to show up for no other reason than to reassure my family, friends and others in my community that I am still showing up — that I am okay.

When seeing me — someone not in obvious decline — maybe they are reassured that they will be okay confronting their own adversity.

All of this reassures me. I will be okay, perhaps better than okay.

With a Perspective, I’m Richard Chow.

Richard Chow was a DCI Fellow at Stanford. He and his wife live in the Bay Area and try to keep pace with their college-age daughters.