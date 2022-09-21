Natalie Bivas: The Blood of Innocents

For Natalie Krauss Bivas the war against Ukraine is personal, and buried in soil soaked with the blood of the innocent.

I was only four when my mother told me how I was given my name: Natalie. It wasn’t a sweet story. It was a dark one. She told it early one morning when the two of us were in the basement of our house.

“You were named for my Uncle Nathan,” she said. “He was made to dig his own grave. He and his wife and children stood at the edge. Then they were shot into the grave. In the woods, covered with dirt. That’s why we named you Natalie—for Uncle Nathan.”

“But where were the police?” I asked.

“They were the police,” she replied.