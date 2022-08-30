Sandhya Acharya: It's OK to Scream

Sometimes it's okay just to let out a scream. Sandhya Acharya has this Perspective.

One afternoon, I watched as my nine-year-old paced the room. His face was creased, his body tight, and his fist clenched. I worried.

After the endurance test of the past two years, this summer was supposed to be a march out of darkness into the light. The light of maskless vacations, long-awaited reunions, new adventures, museums, boardwalks — the whole deal.

But things did not go as planned. Family health issues, travel restrictions, two rounds of COVID, and the ensuing isolation all meant reset adventures, postponed re-unions, and the continued cling of masks. While the world was beginning to move back to normal, it felt like we were stranded in the same dark tunnel. Everything felt out of control.

Had it all gotten to him? Perhaps it was time to talk.