Clara Chiu: Abortion Is My Right

In the shadow of the Supreme Court decision ending federal abortion rights, KQED Youth Advisory Board Ambassador Clara Chiu shares the harsh realities on the minds of young people adjusting to the consequences of Dobbs V. Jackson.

Our country was born from contradiction. A land that extolled values like liberty and happiness and withheld them from millions. A land that professes the right to life, except when that life belongs to a pregnant person.

In a mere 213 pages - the length of a short novel - rights I had known my entire life were abolished. Yet the Dobbs ruling wasn’t “novel” in any sense. After the draft decision was leaked, I wasn't surprised when Roe v. Wade was overturned. But the warning of its downfall didn't make the loss any easier. Abortions aren’t going to stop; the new laws will only disproportionately affect low-income women and women of color.

Here in California, abortion laws haven’t changed much. But as I start applying to colleges, I have a new element to consider while researching out-of-state schools: will my rights and freedoms as a woman be guaranteed?

In Dobbs, Justice Samuel Alito argued that abortion rights were not outlined in the Constitution. He is correct. The Constitution is a document written by men, signed into law by men; a document that mentions the word “he” more than 25 times and the word “she” exactly zero times.