Mac Clayton: If I Had A Gun

Many gun owners believe their weapons make them and their families safer. Mac Clayton doesn’t believe that.

If I had a gun, I might shoot you.

Don’t worry, I don’t. I turned in my 20-gauge shotgun to be destroyed 10 years ago. I thought too many guns were a societal problem. I wanted to do my part by getting rid of mine.

Since then, with the flood of guns, practically encouraged by the Supreme Court, I sometimes think I might be the last unarmed person around, or at least the most naïve. Maybe I should be carrying.

I got punched once when I was a mouthy teen. I never saw it coming. Every time fight or flight has been activated in my base brain, I’ve chosen flight. Plenty of guys are bigger and stronger. It would be beyond stupid to take a swing at one of them.