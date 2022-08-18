Ivelisse Diaz: Fashion Trends

Throughout her teen years, Y-R Media’s Ivelisse Diaz strictly followed the latest fashion trends. But when they finally ventured out of their comfort zone, they not only found their style but also confidence.

Growing up, I only knew how to follow fashion trends, not create my own. Ever since I started using social media platforms like Tumblr and Instagram in middle school, I noticed that people who stayed on top of trends received way more likes and comments on their posts. And I wanted that sense of validation for myself too.

So I started to dress like people I saw on social media. I started copy-pasting the same outfit over and over again – high waisted jeans and a crop top. Thrifting clothes from popular brands like Urban Outfitters and Brandy Melville became less about the actual clothes, and more about their ability to make me blend in.

Having a trendy sense of style meant I didn’t have to worry about making mistakes with my appearance. So I grew to depend on the sense of conformity I felt from dressing like the people around me.

But as I got older, I realized my impulse to appear “normal” prevented me from exploring my identity. I didn't know what clothes and makeup felt good because I was so focused on how others perceived me. I gave so much power to others, even though the only opinion that mattered was my own.