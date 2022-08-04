Stephen Lavezzo: Mama's Boy

As his mother nears her end, Stephen Lavezzo gratefully recalls all she has taught him.

He’s doing what he has to do. He comes across a black and white photo of a pretty young girl in an office. Her hands positioned gracefully on a keypunch machine; beautiful hands. He didn’t know her then.

There’s an 8mm movie. It’s a warm afternoon, and a very determined little leaning tower is learning how to walk. Her hands are the only things that keep him from disaster. She tells him about his world— the sky, the clouds, a ladybug, a penny. He learns quickly to wiggle loose, but always looks back to see if she’s there. Reluctantly, she lets him go, but not too far.

He’s sick all the time. He has five cavities.

She looks away for a moment. He jumps in the deep end of the pool and sinks. His uncle saves him and puts him back in her hands.