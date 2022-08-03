Donovan Tong: Playing the Bassoon

It's not the instrument young people usually choose to become musicians. But for Donovan Tong it has opened up worlds of possibilities.

I started playing the bassoon, the most wonderful instrument I have ever seen, in 6th grade.

It all happened by chance.

The summer before middle school, my dad was on a flight back from Chicago. A music teacher he was sitting next to excitedly told him about an instrument he never heard about. This instrument was like nothing I’d ever seen! It looked like an old wooden bed post. It sounded a tiny bit like the cello. But it had the most soothing, calm and unforgettable voice. For a clarinet player in elementary school in an endless ocean of clarinet players, this was an amazing discovery. I eagerly rented my first bassoon and played my first note. This was the start of my bassoon journey.

The bassoon is a unique double-reed instrument that is a key part of symphony orchestras everywhere. It is an important instrument found not only in classical music, but also in modern soundtracks from so many popular blockbuster movies. Think Harry Potter and Star Wars, to name a few.