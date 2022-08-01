Kelsey Wu: Body Image and Social Media

A bill to force tech companies to protect kids from dangerous content is moving through the state legislature and Kelsey Wu says it’s a positive step for young people like her.

Last year, reports that Instagram worsens body image for 1-in-3 teen girls shocked a lot of people. But these facts weren’t a surprise to me — it’s the reality I live with every single day.

As a 17-year-old, I grew up on Instagram. It ensured my weight loss obsession stayed strong. I was fed pictures of perfectly toned bodies and content pushing deadly weight loss supplements. The more I scrolled, the more unhealthy I became.

What I didn’t know then was Instagram knew exactly what was happening. They knew dangerous content was being shown to me and millions of other kids.

These apps aren’t designed with my safety — or your kids’ safety. Instead, they actively exploit our vulnerabilities to get us hooked, and in the process make billions in profits.