Susan Dix Lyons: Pick Me Up

What I don’t say: Even though it’s summer and the days are long, they seem to be gaining velocity. What I don’t say: Even though it’s late and I’m tired and the drive is at least 15 minutes each way and the show we’re watching is very good – I’m feeling sensitive to time, like open flesh to the sting of a wasp. My first child, my baby boy, is 25 and working in an industry I only somewhat understand, and my second, my other boy, will soon be moving across an entire ocean to start a new phase of his life, and my youngest, my fiery-sweet girl, is home from college but soon – so soon – will be gone again as she leans into her own promise. All of this is good and right.

But what I don’t say: The planets that used to orbit me tightly are spinning off and I am here in the bygone-center, cradling my own heat.

I don’t want to miss a single moment that I can add to all the other moments of time spent with the astonishing bodies that I once held.

“Go,” my husband says. “I’ll wait.” And I pick up my keys and step into the dark to bring my child home once more.

With a Perspective, I’m Susan Dix Lyons.

Susan Dix Lyons is the founder of a nonprofit who lives in the Napa Valley.