Susan Dix Lyons: Pick Me Up

Susan Dix Lyons’ children are growing up and moving on, so any excuse to spend time with them is a good excuse.
"Can you pick me up, please?"
I’m sitting next to my husband on the couch watching something on Hulu when I get a text from my oldest son. He’s 25 and coming home from a day in the city after catching the Warriors parade with friends. He’s staying in his childhood bedroom for a week, working remotely.
“It’s late,” my husband says. “He can take an Uber.” I say nothing. The quiet between us grows. My husband presses the mute button on the TV remote and looks at me. “You want to pick him up, don’t you?” he says. We’re in the middle of a show in which the drama is pretty compelling.
“Yes,” I say.