Holly Hubbard Preston: Seeing Grace

Holly Hubbard Preston had never met the person who delivers her newspaper in the middle of every night. She decided to change that.

Every morning before dawn, a newspaper or two lands on my driveway with a thump.

While usually still asleep when this happens, on occasion I catch a glimpse of my newspaper carrier, Grace Marroquin, as she motors by.

There are presently about 1,000 newspaper carriers left in the U.S.—Grace being one.

While Grace and I exchange holiday cards every year, we’d never met. As a journalist and longtime print subscriber, I understand how much reliable carriers like Grace sustain the newspaper industry. It didn’t seem right we weren’t better acquainted.