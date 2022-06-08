Tristen Deacon: Theatre Kid

Young or old, pushing yourself to try new things is a sure way to help you grow. For Tristen Deacon, it was joining a theater group.

“Are you ready?” My mom asked. I’d decided to join a children's theatre, performing “Beauty and the Beast.” I did so because I thought it would be a fun experience.

“I hope so.” I said as I climbed out of the car, and stepped inside. Chatter filled the room, as kids no older than fifteen sat on the carpet laughing and talking in a way that made it inherently obvious that they knew each other. I shuffled to the corner, waiting for the director to call us into a circle.

The formalities were short but sweet, as the director asked for your name, pronouns, and favorite theatre production. Kids with exotic names like “Sola” and “Zee” answered, and were naming musicals that I had never even heard of before! Soon after, we moved on to singing, which I have always been good at. But then, the point at which I have been dreading until now finally came as we started on the choreography for “Be Our Guest.” I was horrible at this. The choreographer kept using terms that he didn’t explain before, and the other kids around me seemed to be understanding him just fine!

When unexpectedly, the girl next to me, (who’s name I would later learn was Sheridan) decided to help me with a move I found particularly difficult.