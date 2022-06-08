KQED is a proud member of
Perspectives

Tristen Deacon: Theatre Kid

Tristen Deacon
Young or old, pushing yourself to try new things is a sure way to help you grow. For Tristen Deacon, it was joining a theater group.

“Are you ready?” My mom asked. I’d decided to join a children's theatre, performing “Beauty and the Beast.” I did so because I thought it would be a fun experience.

“I hope so.” I said as I climbed out of the car, and stepped inside. Chatter filled the room, as kids no older than fifteen sat on the carpet laughing and talking in a way that made it inherently obvious that they knew each other. I shuffled to the corner, waiting for the director to call us into a circle.

The formalities were short but sweet, as the director asked for your name, pronouns, and favorite theatre production. Kids with exotic names like “Sola” and “Zee” answered, and were naming musicals that I had never even heard of before! Soon after, we moved on to singing, which I have always been good at. But then, the point at which I have been dreading until now finally came as we started on the choreography for “Be Our Guest.” I was horrible at this. The choreographer kept using terms that he didn’t explain before, and the other kids around me seemed to be understanding him just fine!

When unexpectedly, the girl next to me, (who’s name I would later learn was Sheridan) decided to help me with a move I found particularly difficult.

“Start on the left foot, then bring your right foot over it.” she said with warmth.

“Like this?” I asked, as I tried to mimic her movements.

“Exactly! Now you’re getting it!”

Sheridan and I ended up starring in the show, as Belle and the Beast. And I have never felt more at home in a group than that one. That wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t joined the group in the first place. By pushing myself out of my comfort zone, I was able to join a family of kids that are just like me. And by joining that friend group, I was able to leave my old one, which I now realize was not helping me grow anymore. And if I hadn't, I doubt that I would be the person that I am today.

Next fall, I’m joining the group again so that I can see my friends, and perhaps more importantly, help new kids feel welcomed, like Sheridan helped me.

With a Perspective, I’m Tristen Deacon

Tristen Deacon is a 6th grader at Pescadero Middle School.