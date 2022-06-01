Nirmy Kang: It Has Happened Again

Another schoolhouse shooting has both sides going to their predictable corners to explain how we got here and where we should go. Nirmy Kang has this Perspective.

It has happened again.

This time a boy, or technically a man, entered a school and killed 19 children and two teachers.

You may tell me that if a law-abiding citizen with a gun had been present this could have been prevented. I will tell you that if we did not permit assault weapons in the hands of ordinary citizens this would not have happened.

You will insist that most gun owners are responsible people and want common-sense gun reform. I will insist that even so there is no place for assault weapons on the streets of a civilized country.

You will remind me of your constitutional rights and I will ask you about the constitutional rights of children who are murdered in their classrooms.