Vicky Larson: Women's 'Useful Life'

The notion that women are little more than child bearers has Vicki Larson wondering why such narratives persist.

I wasn’t sure when I was supposed to become invisible. Then one day a news story declared, “It’s official: many women become invisible after 49.”

It wasn’t talking about women’s invisibility to the “male gaze” although many women fret about that. It spoke to something much worse and with broader implications: little data is collected about women outside ages 15 to 49—suggesting that after fertility stops, women don’t matter.

As we grapple with the end of Roe v. Wade, thus forcing women to give birth whether they want to or not, it hit me: For many, having babies is a woman’s sole purpose. Never mind women who can’t or don’t want to have children, or the decades we may live after we’re no longer fertile.

I got most of my sex-ed as a teen from books in my parents’ bedroom. One was Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask). The bestseller said menopause marked the end of a woman’s “useful life.” Once she “outlived” her ovaries she’d be marking time until she followed her glands “into oblivion.”