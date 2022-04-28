Tiya Birru: Intersectional Feminism

As a young Black girl growing up in a majority white community, YR Media’s Tiya Birru often felt alone when up against both sexism and racism. But after learning about intersectional feminism, she felt empowered knowing she wasn’t alone.

I've always been an advocate for feminism. But at some point I realized that some of the issues I was fighting for as a Black woman were different than my white friends’ issues.

I've been a feminist for most of my life — and I grew up in an activist community that always encouraged me to speak out on issues I face. But I’m from a really gentrified area surrounded by a lot of white people. So I didn't always feel like I had the space to actually talk about some of the things that I've gone through.

I wanted to fight against stereotypes that women are just soft, submissive and couldn't do things as well as men. But I also dealt with stuff like people touching my hair without my permission or being told I should quiet down and stop being so emotional. Or that I talk too much or too fast.

I felt like I was fighting sexism while also facing racism. Honestly it got really tiring, but I didn't have a place to talk about it. Learning about intersectional feminism gave me a little bit of relief. It showed me that I’m not alone in my experiences.