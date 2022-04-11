Lubna Qureishi: Ramadan

It’s Ramadan and observant Muslims like Lubna Qureishi combine faith and modern life.

A few years ago, when my son was in third grade, his teacher emailed me a reminder. I was signed up for the cow eye dissection in his class the following morning.

I panicked. I knew I couldn’t cop out, especially since this was the least signed up event of the year and I was always telling the kids that science isn’t gross. What kind of a role model would I be? But Ramadan had just started a few days ago and I was still woozy; I hadn’t hit my stride yet.

So I walked into the classroom and met the expectant eyes of my son, excited to have me lead his team of surgeons. Our gloved hands picked up our scalpels. “Now find the optic nerve,” the teacher directed. I poked at the smelly, gelatinous mass, trying to project role model-calmness while not throwing up. After finding the nerve (and losing mine), I stood back, and took a breath. Across the room another volunteer, a Jewish friend sees me.

“Are you fasting?” she mouthed out. Ah, so nice that she got it!