Heather Lattimer: Teaching Tough Subjects

In school districts across the country, debate rages about what to teach about sensitive subjects and how to teach it. Education Dean Heather Lattimer has this Perspective.

In recent months efforts to limit what is taught in public schools have escalated. Book bans, curriculum censorship and teacher surveillance may pose as parental engagement, but are really meant to silence ideas and weaponize information.

They stand in sharp contrast with my own experience.

When I was growing up, my father and I engaged in vigorous debates around the dinner table, often taking polar opposite positions on local and national issues. Sometimes those discussions led me to re-think my beliefs. Other times they reaffirmed them. Always they pushed me to learn and grow. And they strengthened the love and respect that my father and I felt for one another.

When I became a high school teacher, I worked to approximate those dinner table experiences in my classroom, providing space for my students to explore, analyze and debate. My goal was not to push a particular point of view — quite the opposite. It was to help students learn to think critically, analyze complex ideas, synthesize new information and reflect on their own assumptions.