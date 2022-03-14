Kaylan So: Pink Is The Color of Me

For Kaylan So, her favorite color signals the growth of her independence and self-assurance.

From the moment I was born, I was swaddled in pink. My mornings began with a soft pink blanket, and my nights ended with my mother’s even softer pink skin. As I outgrew the pink rattle and the velvet pink dress, my father replaced them with pink stuffed animals and pink wardrobes.

Pink was the color of comfort and dreams.

Then, we moved. At my new school, my teacher made me introduce myself with my favorite color and what I wanted to be when I grew up: the President of the United States. A boy came up to me after my teacher’s uncomfortable interrogation with words that slashed my impressionable heart.

“Being a leader is a boy’s job. And you're a girl. Liking pink makes you even more of a girl.”