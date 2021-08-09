Sandhya Acharya: The Note

Like many families, Sandyha Acharya's household has had lots of bubble time. Sometimes, though, that bubble bursts.
Our household, like many others, has been through numerous pandemic pursuits - hikes, swims, mid-day boogies, gardening, baking, board games, and every combination thereof. But one day, the books lying askew, the pom-poms strewn everywhere, the mud-soaked feathers and sticks lying on the carpet, the relentless meal planning, the fights for more screen time—got to me.
I burst.
I spewed some “clean this right now!”, “go to your room!”, “no more video-games!” and then I went to my room and sulked.
Later that day, my nine-year-old handed me a note. He said it was his writing assignment.