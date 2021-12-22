Colleen Patrick-Goudreau: Memorializing Our Pets

Colleen Patrick-Goudreau has this Perspective on how we remember the animals we have loved.
On a beautiful fall day on my last trip to London, I visited my two favorite landmarks in Hyde Park: 1) The Animals in War memorial, which commemorates animals who have died in wars and conflicts; and 2) a secret Victorian pet cemetery installed in 1881 when a local family persuaded the gatekeeper to let them bury their beloved dog in his favorite spot in the back garden of the gatehouse. A tiny tombstone still stands bearing the inscription, “Poor Cherry. Died April 28. 1881.”
By the time the private little cemetery closed in 1903 when it ran out of space, 300 little graves filled the back garden. Touching inscriptions on headstones for companion dogs, cats, and birds can still be seen:
“Daisy: dearly loved and deeply mourned.”
“Darling Dolly – my sunbeam, my consolation, my joy.”