Colleen Patrick-Goudreau: Memorializing Our Pets

In Paris is the Cemetery of the Dogs, dating from 1899 and considered the oldest public pet cemetery in Europe and one of the oldest in the world. Forty-thousand animals are buried here, including such famous dogs as Rin Tin Tin.

America's largest and oldest pet cemetery — installed in 1896 — is in Hartsdale, New York, a five-acre property that is the final resting place for more than 80,000 animals.

The story of animal burials in general and “pet” burials in particular is a fascinating one, a changing one and a very old one. Many human cultures buried animal remains, and archaeologists have unearthed ancient pet burials dating as far back as 14,000 years, revealing much about our ever-evolving relationship with animals.

There was a time when dogs and cats were seen merely as utilitarian. Then they became companions, and then family members, evidenced by the care with which they were buried and the affection about which they are written. Today, only 1% of companion animals are buried in pet cemeteries, though the trend is increasing.

But whether they have their own public plot, are buried in back gardens or cremated and kept in special boxes or urns, what’s certain is that our relationship with our non-human animal friends — be they furred, finned or feathered — is complex, ancient and worthy of remembrance.

Colleen Patrick-Goudreau is an author and animal advocate in Oakland.