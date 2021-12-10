Agnes Torres Al-Shabibi: Habla Espanol?

California’s Spanish heritage is found everywhere, and none more so than in the names of the places we inhabit. Agnes Torres Al‐Shibibi has this Perspective.

You say a‐la‐MEE‐dA, I say Alameda, at least the Spanish‐speaking part of my bilingual brain does.

I recently moved to the Bay Area from Seattle (by way of Florida and my native Puerto Rico). Now the city and street names that bear the linguistic stamp of my forebears are everywhere, and I can’t help but think how much that would have delighted my dad.

He would have gotten a kick out of learning that the humbly named Palo Alto was an affluent center of the tech universe. And the litany of saints ‐ San Jose, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa ‐ would have warmed his very Catholic heart.

Mira, Papi: El Camino Real; Vallejo; Benicia; Martinez!