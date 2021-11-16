Jonathan Slusher: Where I've Been

Jonathan Slusher has had a long and winding struggle with mental illness and wonders how many others are out there, holding on like him.

A few years ago I recovered from a difficult battle with mental health problems. For a long time my range of emotions had been depression, anxiety, or numb. Going to therapy helped. The medications probably did, too. As I got better I thought that I could help others who were suffering like I had.

I enrolled in a program to become a therapist. I felt stable and confident. I was exercising more than ever. I quit taking anti-depressants and stopped going to therapy. I didn’t think that I needed them anymore.

I did pretty good for about a year.

Then things began to slip. The anxious thoughts returned. A panic attack signaled that it was time to go back on meds. I returned to therapy. But things didn’t improve. I went through a carousel of different anti-depressants. Months passed and nothing helped. I fell out of shape and began having a hard time just sitting still. I took a leave of absence from the therapist training program. How could I help someone else when I could barely keep myself together?