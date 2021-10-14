Nina Roehl: The Great Resignation

This year, people have quit their jobs in record-breaking numbers. YR Media’s Nina Roehl is one of the many young people driving this “Great Resignation.”

I’ve worked in retail and customer service since I was in high school — so about three years now.

I’m a full-time college student with my own bills to pay, so I can’t afford to focus only on school without having a job. Not to mention I live in San Francisco, one of the most expensive cities in the country.

When the world shut down in 2020 and I was furloughed from my retail job, I had no choice but to turn to unemployment. Luckily, due to the 2020 CARES Act I was able to receive help. But it left me and many others in the same position with a lingering question — how am I making more money on unemployment than I was at my regular job?

Once I returned to work, I ended up only staying at that retail job for a little under two months until I quit and moved on to another customer service position at a spa. But now I’ve finally left the customer service industry for good — I hope.