Tracy Cote: Discussing Politics in the Workplace

The events of the past year have led to dialogue in the workplace that isn’t necessarily about business. Tracy Cote says there’s a right way to navigate these new waters.



Let’s face it: the days of pretending like our differences don’t exist are over.

And yet, there continues to be a lot of hand wringing amongst business leaders and HR professionals, as they wonder whether they should allow sensitive or political topics to be discussed in the workplace.

Of course, avoiding tough conversations — whether you’re at work, or at Sunday dinner with the extended family —is a lot easier, especially if you all have differing views. And that has been the approach most businesses have taken – being noncommittal feels safe and easy.

But more and more, people want to know what their organization stands for.