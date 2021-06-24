Valeria Araujo: Rethinking Her Future at Mills

Mills College’s potential merger with Northeastern is giving some students hope the school won’t close, but for YR Media’s Valeria Araujo, the uncertainty is forcing them to rethink their future at Mills.

I just finished my first year at Mills College. It’s been a weird year to say the least. I started my college career learning completely online. And I made it work. But it wasn’t how I thought my first year would go — attending Zoom classes all day from my childhood bedroom.

So when the news broke in the spring about Mills closing, I felt so lost. Just like that, friends I just met started planning to transfer. Others looked to see if it was possible to finish an accelerated degree. We were all over the place.

My plan for college is now flipped upside down — along with many of the school’s first year students. My original plan was not only to graduate in four years with a bachelor’s degree in Politics, Economics, Policy and Law — but also complete my accelerated master’s degree in five.

The potential merger with Northeastern excites me because it may allow a pathway for me to achieve these goals. But it still feels like the uncertainty is playing with my feelings.