Susan Dix Lyons: Senior Skip Day

Susan Dix Lyons shares a special day in San Francisco with her daughter, and a lifetime of memories.

We drive on a Friday morning, the valley’s early sun fading behind us as we near the city. Across the Bay Bridge, San Francisco is wrapped in fog.

It’s Senior Skip Day and my daughter has asked me to go to SFMOMA with her. There’s no way to overstate the happiness this invitation gives me. In a couple of months, she’ll move across the country to start college, and there’s nothing I want more than time by her side.

“It’s still the best city,” my daughter says, as we exit the Yerba Buena tunnel and the skyline rises before us. I glance at her perfect face and agree. “It’s your city,” I say.

There are things I want to tell her, but when I think of the years that brought us to this moment time flattens and everything tumbles together. The landmarks and milestones. The disasters, human and natural. The wonder and sometimes luck of it all.