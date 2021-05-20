Sandhya Acharya: United By COVID

The status of the pandemic varies greatly depending on where you are, but Sandhya Acharya says the world is united by COVID more than ever.

After months of lockdown, I am now able to drop my kids at school. I can pick up groceries, go for a run, even eat at restaurants. Things are going back to normal. But when I check the news in India, the country of my birthplace, I am confronted with a different scenario.

India’s COVID cases have seen a sharp uptick and the infrastructure is overwhelmed.

Grief, anger, bitterness is mounting, and blame is being passed around - the hubris of the government, the nonchalance of the collective public, the insensitivity of the media, the virulence of the variant, and so on.

But how does it matter? It doesn’t change the numbers I see