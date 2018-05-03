Lane Parker: Listen To Your Plants

Plants are beautiful and useful, but what if they’re much more than that? Lane Parker has this Perspective.

Spring is in full swing, and gardeners of all varieties are striving to help their plants thrive.

I remember hearing, many years ago, that plants grew better if you talked to them. The words didn’t matter; simply talking produced beneficial results. I also remember being skeptical.

Sure, plants send signals to people all the time. If a plant gets too hot or too cold, too wet or too dry, we know because it droops, turns brown, or shrivels up and dies. It’s an elemental, though ineffective, way of communicating. But plants responding to our attempts at communication? That sounded like science fiction.

Now all that could be changing.