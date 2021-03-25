Amber Ly: Protecting Asian Parents

In many Asian American families right now, the focus is on safety and staying connected. And for young adults like YR Media’s Amber Ly, that means trying to support her parents more.

I grew up surrounded by the smell of donuts and coffee. My parents are Asian immigrants who have owned a donut shop for over 20 years, and it was the center of my childhood. My sister and I would sit around at the donut shop and do our homework. Years later as an adult, I’m still there often helping out or eating dinner with them.

My parents work late nights — sometimes returning home in the early hours of the morning. They’re busy the entire night working the register, hand-cutting dough, and using heavy machinery to fry the donuts.

When the news about the shootings in Atlanta broke, I kept refreshing the “Find My Friends” app to check their location. I was relieved when I heard the front door open.

The next day, I tagged along with my mom while she ran some errands. She could tell I was worried. After a long walk, she threw her arm over me asking, “What do you want to eat? I’ll get you whatever you want so you can feel better.” I smiled and told her I was okay. But she knew. The next day I found a basket of strawberries in the fridge, my favorite fruit.