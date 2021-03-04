Richard Levitt: One Year Later

It’s been almost a year since the first stay-at-home order, time enough for Richard Levitt to line up what he misses and doesn’t miss.

After nearly a year working at home and living in relative seclusion I’ve discovered something interesting. There are lots of things I do not miss.

More than anything, I do not miss traffic. On a recent Friday around 5 p.m., I drove from Oakland to San Francisco for take-out. Getting across the Bay Bridge took nine minutes. That has to be the least time possible. Legally, at least.

Just think about your last “normal” Friday commute.

I don’t miss glumly watching from an office window as that brief appearance of San Francisco sunshine gets swallowed by cold, wet fog.