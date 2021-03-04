KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
Perspectives

Richard Levitt: One Year Later

2 min
Richard Levitt
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

It’s been almost a year since the first stay-at-home order, time enough for Richard Levitt to line up what he misses and doesn’t miss.

After nearly a year working at home and living in relative seclusion I’ve discovered something interesting. There are lots of things I do not miss.

More than anything, I do not miss traffic. On a recent Friday around 5 p.m., I drove from Oakland to San Francisco for take-out. Getting across the Bay Bridge took nine minutes. That has to be the least time possible. Legally, at least.

Just think about your last “normal” Friday commute.

I don’t miss glumly watching from an office window as that brief appearance of San Francisco sunshine gets swallowed by cold, wet fog.

Sponsored

Or for that sake, never knowing whether to wear a T-shirt or parka.

I don’t miss having to be so many places. Offices, meetings, presentations, out for lunch, back from lunch, to the store, the gym, to dinner somewhere by eight.

Now I just hop online — make sure I’m wearing a different shirt than yesterday — and I’m set. None of the getting-there part. It’s liberating.

Or crowds. I don’t miss weaving up congested streets, pushing through packed BART stations or traversing crowded venues.

Well, I do miss the events which draw those crowds, the electric atmosphere. And the giddy excitement of sharing a moment.

I miss the diversions. I miss dropping into a restaurant or bar. The wonderful hubbub around Lake Merritt on a sunny Sunday. Picking out the perfect pair of shoes.

And I miss the people I care about. Clearly, I’m not the only one. A recent article in the San Jose Mercury News said the number-one thing we all miss are people: friends and family, colleagues, our favorite bartenders and shopkeepers.

But I tell you what: We’ll see each other soon. We’ll hang out, share a well-deserved embrace, a good laugh and a lovely meal. We’ll be happy and healthy.

Soon, I hope. Soon.

With a Perspective, I’m Richard Levitt.

Richard Levitt is an East Bay writer who teaches martial arts, yoga and creative problem solving.